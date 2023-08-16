Activision offers some teases for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before its official reveal

Tomorrow, August 17, Activision plans to officially announce the next game in their hit Call of Duty first-person shooter franchise. We already know the title of the game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and that it will officially drop on November 10.

Today, Activision gave us a few more tidbits of info about the new game before the reveal event happens on Thursday. This will be the first time there will be back-to-back sequels in the franchise, with Modern Warfare 3 continuing the storylines found in 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The publisher says that the single-player campaign will bring back one of Modern Warfare's most well-known bad guys, Makarov. The campaign will also include what the publisher says are new Open Combat missions, but details were not revealed.

Another aspect of the Call of Duty franchise is also returning with Modern Warfare 3. Activision confirmed the game will indeed include a Zombies mode. It will be the first game in the rebooted Modern Warfare sub-series to have a Zombies gameplay mode.

Modern Warfare 2 players will also be able to transfer their inventory and weapons progression into Modern Warfare 3, according to Activision. Players will be able to customize their character with a new Perks system and new Combat Vests, along with support for After-Market Parts.

Activision also says there will be improvements to the game's Ricochet Anti-Cheat system, along with what it says are "new anti-toxicity plans" to try to keep playing online on an even level. Finally, and not surprisingly, there will be a lot of post-release content for Modern Warfare 3.

The Call of Duty franchise continues to be one of the biggest in the video game industry, and it will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. The first game in the series launched as a PC-exclusive title on October 23, 2003.