Alleged details of Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S 24 core 32 thread Core i9-13900K leak

Back in January, several Intel 700-series chipset motherboards comprising Z790 and Z760 were spotted when they were being certified by the EEC. This means motherboard testing for Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S desktop processors has been going on for a while and today we have a leak related to the next-gen flagship Core i9-13900K CPU too. The leak apparently shows the cache hierarchy of the i9-13900K and this also confirms other related details the core and thread count of the top-end Raptor Lake part.

The leak comes in the form of a CPU-Z screenshot. The first line is L1D (Data), the second line is L1I (Instructions), the third and fourth lines are L2 and L3 cache respectively. Excluding the L1 cache, the L2 and L3 add up to 68MB, more than 70MB if we add in the L1 too.

If this screenshot is accurate, we can also simultaneously gauge the core and thread count of the 13900K. The SKU is seemingly a 24 core 32 thread processor where eight of the cores are big Raptor Cove P-Cores while the remaining 16 cores are little Gracemont E-Cores.

Hence compared to the Core i9-12900K and the other Alder Lake-S Core i9 variants, Raptor Lake-S seems to be doubling the E-cores while keeping the P-core count unchanged at eight.

