GreedFall 2: The Dying World announced, a prequel RPG to the original

Spiders, the studio behind action RPGs like The Technomancer, Bound by Flame, and GreedFall, today announced it is returning to an old setting and building GreedFall 2: The Dying World. Taking players back to the peculiar lands that pair 17th century technology with magic, the upcoming sequel will follow a prequel plotline.

A captured native of Teer Fradee is taking the protagonist role this time, who can be customized to their liking by players. A plethora of new companions to recruit and factions to entangle with are incoming too. The story takes place three years before the adventures De Sardet occur, and the Gacane is the playable playground this time, the continent where the colonists originate from.

Here's how the developer describes the setting:

In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

It will be a while before fans get to jump in, however, as this is not the only project Spiders is developing internally. Steelrising, an action RPG featuring an alternate reality Paris filled with mechanical enemies, will be landing on September 8.

"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," said founder and director of Spiders studio Jehanne Rousseau. "In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures."

GreedFall 2: The Dying World has a broad 2024 launch window. It is coming to both PC and consoles, though no specific platforms were announced today regarding the latter. Spiders owner Nacon is publishing both this project and Steelrising.