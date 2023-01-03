CES 23: Intel & AMD could completely wipe the floor with one another in very different ways

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 event is scheduled to be held between January 5th and 8th. At the show, both Intel and AMD are expected to reveal their own new lineup of desktop CPUs. While AMD is expected to unveil the Ryzen 7000X3D chips and Ryzen non-X SKUs, Intel is apparently planning to announce its 13th Gen Raptor Lake non-K processors. A new report, courtesy of VideoCardz, reveals the alleged lineup.

There will apparently be several new Intel CPU options spanning from the top-end 24 core 33 thread (24C/32T) Core i9-13900 model all the way down to the 4 core 8 threaded (4C/8T) i3-13100F. The prices start at $109 for the i3-13100F and go up to $549 for the i9-13900. An interesting thing to note here is the default DDR4 and DDR5 memory speed support. The i5 and the i3 SKUs are seemingly specced at DDR5-4800 while the higher-end i7 and i9 models are rated for faster DDR5-5600 speeds.

You can view the full purported lineup, their specifications, and prices, in the image below:

While AMD will have an answer to the new i9s, i7s with its own non-X models, there will be nothing to counter the i5s and even the lower-lying i3 models, at least price-wise. Hence, if Intel has sufficient stock for these chips and if prices are kept reasonable, Team Blue could take away a significant chunk of the entry-level AMD market share.

Meanwhile, on the other side, AMD does have its own Ryzen 7000X3D lineup purportedly ready for CES as well. These chips with 3D-stacked V-cache are once again expected to perform really well at gaming and any such workloads that are sensitive to memory latency and speeds. Last year, AMD unveiled the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and it trumped the best competing Intel chips in gaming. Something similar is expected to happen this time too and AMD could re-claim the gaming crown by beating Intel's flagship i9-13900K model. Perhaps only the rumored 13900KS could compete though it is not confirmed as of now.

Therefore it seems both AMD and Intel have a trump card this time around as the two companies are going to attack their rival in a segment where the other is ill-prepared for the moment at least.

Source and image: VideoCardz