Intel officially confirms Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K, i7-13700K, i5-13600K specs

Earlier today, Intel began its Technology Tour 2022 event where the company discussed about the upcoming 13th Generation Raptor Lake Core CPUs. During the discussion, it seemingly confirmed the clock frequency specifications of the binned Core i9-13900KS part which will have a base clock of a whopping 6GHz. Alongside that, other specs like DDR5 speed support as well as an 8GHz overclocking world record news were also shared.

Following that, Intel, on its official website today has also published a gaming guide and in the article, the firm has confirmed the core and frequency specifications of the Core i9-13900K, the i7-13700K, and the i5-13600K. A screenshot of that portion of the webpage is given below:

The information here matches with leaked purported official slides which contain more details about the Raptor Lake-S SKUs. The slides also feature details about the accompanying flagship Z790 chipset that will succeed Z690 LGA1700 motherboards.

Like the previously leaked Intel slides, there is no mention of any Core i3 Raptor Lake which implies that such a chip is unlikely to launch alongside the top-end unlocked (overclockable) i5, i7 and i9 parts. However, earlier reports have hinted at the possible specifications one could expect from a Raptor Lake-S i3. Aside from the i3, some more i5 models have are also rumored.

Source: Intel via momomo_us (Twitter)