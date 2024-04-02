Amazon Prime members can get this 40-inch 2-series Fire TV for an all-time low price

Members of the Amazon Prime subscription service can get lots of perks, including free shipping on tons of items, access to Amazon Prime Video and more. They can also get exclusive access to low prices on certain items during the year. That's the case for a new all-time low price for one of its Amazon Fire TV models.

For a limited time, Prime members can get the 40-inch Amazon 2-Series Fire TV for only $178.99. That's also a $71 discount from its $249.99 MSRP.

This TV is perfect for the bedroom, office, guest room, or any smaller room in your home. The display supports not only HD 1080p resolutions but also supports HDR 10 for TV shows and videos that support that standard. That means any HDR 10 video should offer higher contrast and better videos compared to non-HDR 10 movies and series.

It comes with Amazon's Fire TV operating system with access to nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. For a limited time, it also comes with an offer for six free months of MGM+, with all of its library of classic and current movies plus its many original and acclaimed TV series like From, Billy The Kid, Beacon 23, and more.

The TV includes three HDMI ports, including one that can be used as an eARC port to connect a soundbar. It also has an Ethernet port for wired internet connections, a USB port, and a cable/antenna connection.﻿

If you are not a member of Amazon Prime you can sign up to get this deal with its 30-day free trial. It can be canceled before the trial is over so you won't have to pay any additional costs to get this deal.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.