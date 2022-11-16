AMD 22.11.1 driver adds Warzone 2.0 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales support

It has been a couple of weeks since AMD released a new graphics driver, but the wait has ended with the launch of the company's Adrenalin Edition 22.11.1 driver. The release is primarily to add support for two games releasing this week, though some important bug fixes are included here too.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, releasing today, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, launching November 18, now have day-one support from AMD. Anyone looking to jump into either title will want to update to the latest driver for the most optimal experience. Unfortunately, no details have been given out on what sort of improvements will players see by updating.

Here are the fixed issues in this driver, which include good news for multi-monitor users on RX 6000 series:

World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing the shift + back key.

OpenGL applications using MSAA may see visual corruption.

Higher than expected idle VRAM clock using multi-monitor setups on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Selected objects may be missing in Edificius™.

The known issues AMD is currently working on are the following:

During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.11.1 driver can now be grabbed via the direct link available on the official release notes page. Those looking to upgrade can also utilize the Radeon Settings app on Windows to trigger it. As usual, the driver can be found in the Optional section of the app.