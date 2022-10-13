Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits PC this November, system requirements are here

Sony and Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC alongside the original Spider-Man back in June. While Peter Parker arrived on the new platform in August, Miles' entrance didn’t have a firm release date, until today. The action game is shedding its PlayStation exclusivity in just over a month: November 18.

The PC porting team behind Spider-Man, Nixxes Software, is also handling this project while collaborating with Insomniac Games. The PC version is specifically said to be bringing updated ray-traced reflections and shadows for an even better-looking map for swinging in.

Here are the official system requirements featuring both regular and ray-traced options:

Support for ultra-wide displays (even supported in cutscenes), DLSS 3 and other upscaling tech, fully customizable graphics, and even handheld PCs like the Steam Deck is confirmed. The original game has been receiving a steady supply of updates with bug fixes and graphics features since its launch in August. It's likely that many of those enhancements will be available in Spider-Man: Miles Morales at launch.

"Since the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered last August on PC, the teams at Nixxes and Insomniac have been amazed and humbled by the enthusiastic response of PC gamers worldwide," adds Sony. "Our heartfelt thanks go out to all of you, and we can’t wait to get the explosive powers of Miles Morales into your hands."

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 18 with a $49.99 price tag. Pre-ordering will secure fans early access to two suits, the Gravity Well gadget, as well as three skill points.