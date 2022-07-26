AMD 22.7.1 driver has major OpenGL optimizations and Windows 11 22H2 support

Radeon graphics users have a major driver update waiting for them now, with AMD today pushing out the Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 driver. It contains support for the upcoming major Windows 11 update 22H2, feature expansions, the long-time-coming OpenGL optimizations, and more.

To start with the biggest change being introduced with this driver, AMD has officially brought forward the OpenGL performance updates it began testing last month with a pre-release version. The company only showed performance results for a single OpenGL-based game this time, Minecraft, but community test results should provide a broader picture going forward now that the driver is official.

Per AMD, Minecraft had a performance uplift of up to 79% using its high-end RX 6950XT, and up to 75% more performance on its budget GPU RX 6400. During both tests, the block-based sensation was running at 4K using the 'Fabulous' preset.

In addition to making the upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 a stable one on Radeon graphics, the driver is also adding support for Microsoft Agility SDK Release 1.602 and 1.606, including Microsoft Shader Model 6.7.

At the same time, the company is introducing AMD Noise Suppression as a new voice input cleaning feature available in the driver suite, arriving as a rival to Nvidia's RTX Voice. "AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment using a real-time deep learning algorithm, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game," explains the company.

Other changes coming with the driver include Radeon Boost support for Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and Valorant alongside expanded Radeon Super Resolution support on AMD notebooks with hybrid graphics as well as games using borderless windowed modes.

Here are the fixed issues in this driver:

Lower than expected Folding@home™ compute performance with OpenCL™ API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Auto Undervolt may disable Zero RPM fan feature.

Hitman 3™ may freeze when rapidly switching between windows in Fullscreen Exclusive mode.

Video upscaling in browsers appears blurry with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause games to lock to 15FPS with video playback on extended monitors.

The known issues are these:

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Virtual Reality headsets may flicker with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.7.1 is compatible with Windows 11 version 22H2, Windows 10 64-bit version 1809, and later operating systems. The driver can be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app or using the direct link on the official release notes here.