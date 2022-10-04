AMD 22.10.1 driver brings support for Blizzard's Overwatch 2

Just as Blizzard prepares to launch its latest game later today, AMD has fired out a new graphics driver with official support. While a little lighter than usual, the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.10.1 release has a couple of fixed issues included in it too.

Following the original Overwatch's shutdown yesterday, Overwatch 2 goes online today, October 4, as a fully free-to-play experience. Those seeking to jump into the hero shooter with a graphics solution from the red team will want to update to this driver before doing so for optimal performance and stability. AMD has not given details on the exact improvements players will gain with it, unfortunately.

As for the fixed issues, those looking forward to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 Beta will appreciate a crash fix that's included in here. Here are the two bug fixes:

GPU for image processing option may not be available using Adobe® Lightroom® on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

App crash may be experienced in Street Fighter™ 6 Beta.

Known issues are below. Note that some bugs are specifically listed to be fixed with the next driver version, 22.10.2, sometime later this month:

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.10.1 driver can be downloaded via the direct link listed in the official release notes page here. The Radeon Settings app on Windows can also be utilized to trigger an update to this version. The driver can be found in the Optional section of the app.