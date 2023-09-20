AMD 23.9.2 driver adds Lies of P and The Crew Motorfest support, plus more Anti-Lag+ games

AMD's second graphics driver of September has officially landed. The WHQL-certified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.9.2 release comes with support for three games that launched recently: Lies of P, Party Animals, and The Crew Motorfest. The recently introduced Anti-Lag+ feature has increased its supported games number too.

The Pinocchio-themed Soulslike from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio, Lies of P, released on September 19 - September 15 for Deluxe Edition owners. AMD already released a game-specific driver update for its launch last week, but today's WHQL-certified driver seems to carry the same support.

The 23.9.2 driver is also a recommended install for anyone from the red team jumping into Party Animals or The Crew Motorfest. AMD has not provided any details regarding what kind of fixes or performance benefits the new release carries for the mentioned three games, unfortunately.

AMD has also included SDK support for Microsoft Agility SDK releases with this driver:

Microsoft Agility SDK Preview Release v1.711.3 including Shader Model 6.8 functionality for GPU Work Graphs (GWG)).

Microsoft Agility SDK Retail Release 1.610.5 including Enhanced Barriers and Vulkan on DX12 compatibility features.

In the Anti-Lag+ front, Starfield, The Witcher 3, Elden Ring and Immortal of Aveum are the latest games to support the tech. According to the company's testing, these games experienced up to a 45% decrease in latency with Anti-Lag+ being enabled.

The driver carries a number of fixed issues too:

Application crash may be observed while playing Baldur's Gate 3 with Vulkan® API set on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

GPU Clock may be artificially limited to 2700 MHz when performing manual tuning on Radeon™ RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics.

Display may not reach correct brightness with certain games on select SAMSUNG™ FreeSync Premium Pro monitors or TVs with local dimming setting enabled.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing SMITE® on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing F1® 23 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7800 XT.

There are three known issues to look out for:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

The display may intermittently freeze after changing the encoding format while streaming select games using AMD Link. Users experiencing this issue are suggested to select the desired encode format before streaming as a temporary workaround.

The newly released WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.9.2 driver is available to AMD desktop and mobile GPU users. A standalone download link can be found on the release notes page here. Those looking for a more easier process can use the Radeon Settings app on Windows to download or upgrade as well.