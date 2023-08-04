AMD 7800 XT could fail harder than Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti as leak suggests it loses to 6800 XT

One of AMD's exclusive add-in-board (AIB) partners, PowerColor, looks to have inadvertently leaked the specifications of what the RX 7800 XT will be. This does not come as too much of a surprise, as AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su herself, confirmed a few days ago that new RDNA 3 cards are landing soon, and this seemingly does not include the new RX 7900 GRE.

What is surprising though is the naming and the positioning of the 7800 XT that AMD could be planning for. According to the leaked specifications of the GPU, the 7800 XT may only be a bit faster than the current RX 6800.

We did speculate over this months ago (in November 2022) suggesting that such specs would not be good enough for a 7800 XT or even a 7800 non-XT. If you are wondering why, it is because Navi 32, which the 7800 XT is apparently based on, has a maximum of 60 Compute Units (CUs) or 3,840 stream processors (SPs). This is the same amount of CUs as the RX 6800 and is lower than the 6800 XT's 72 CU count. And based on how the RX 7600 compares with a similarly specced last-gen 6650 XT, it is fairly safe to assume that the 7800 XT would not be all that faster than the 6800 and end up being slower than the 6800 XT.

PowerColor does however put up the standard disclaimer that the listed specifications may not be final and may change without notice. We do hope AMD revises the naming of the card as this would only mean the 7800 XT could potentially even outdo the poor reception received by Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti:

The entire information provided herein are for reference only.

PowerColor reserves the right to modify or revise the content at anytime without prior notice.

Here are the full detailed specifications of the PowerColor RX 7800 XT:

SPECIFICATION Graphics Engine RX 7800 XT 16G-E/OC Video Memory 16GB GDDR6 Stream Processor 3840 Units Engine Clock(OC) up to 2255MHz(Game)

up to 2565MHz(Boost) Engine Clock(STD/Silent) up to 2210MHz(Game)

up to 2520MHz(Boost) Memory Clock 18.0 Gbps Memory Interface 256-bit DirectX® Support 12 Bus Standard PCIE 4.0 Standard Display Connectors 1 x HDMI 2.1，3 x DisplayPort 2.1

(only 2x simultaneous DP2.1 connections can be supported) Feature Support OpenGL Support AMD Stream Technology Support AMD Eyefinity Technology Support AMD Smart Access Memory Support For more infromation, please refer AMD Website. Maximum Resolution VGA DVI DisplayPort 7680×4320 HDMI 7680×4320 Power Specs + Board Dimensions Board Dimensions Minimum System Power requirement (W) 800W Extension Power Connector Two 8-pin PCI Express Power connectors

The only thing the RX 7800 XT has going on for it, compared to the 6800 XT and the non-XT, is the higher-clocked 18Gbps memory and the corresponding 576 GB/s, compared to the 6800 (XT)'s 16Gbps and 512 GB/s bandwidth. However, even that advantage may be lost owing to the 6800 (XT) having 128MB of Infinity (L3) cache as opposed to the 7800 XT packing just 64MB.

A card with such specs is destined to fail if it is priced any higher than $449, and only then will the media overlook the poor naming (assuming AMD decides to keep calling it the 7800 XT).

Spotted by: All The Watts!! (Twitter)