AMD kills Nvidia's 4060 Ti 8GB/16GB with RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT takes on RTX 4070

AMD at its Gaming Festival at Gamescom 2023 today has unveiled its latest range of mid-range Radeon RX 7000 series cards. The duo of cards launched today are the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7700 XT.

While the specs of the 7800 XT had already leaked, and this led us to speculate that the GPU would be pretty awful performance-wise when compared to its preceding 6800 XT, what is really surprising in a very positive way is that both the 7800 XT and 7700 XT are based on the Navi 32 GPU die. While the former packs the full Navi 32 GPU, which means it has 60 Compute units (CUs) or 3840 stream processors, the latter is a cut-down Navi 32 such that it has 10% less CUs or 54 Compute Units or 3456 Stream Processors.

This means the RX 7700 XT seems like a massive upgrade compared to the 6700 XT or even the 6750 XT, which was launched later with higher clocks.

AMD is positioning the RX 7800 XT 16GB against Nvidia's RTX 4070 12GB. While the company is not expecting a slaughter in terms of performance, AMD is pricing the card at $100 below at $499, and it is hoping to entice users in terms of price to performance since these two GPUs are expected to be trading blows. In case you did not know, the 16GB RTX 4060 Ti is also priced at $499.

Meanwhile, the RX 7700 XT 16GB looks to be far more powerful than Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti, whether you consider the $499 16GB variant or the $399 8GB one. It has been priced at $50 less than the 7800 XT at $449.

Hence it looks like AMD is looking to become the de facto choice for gamers in that $400-$500 price point. The 4060 Ti likely does not stand a chance outside of ray tracing and the RTX 4070 is also another $100 or 20% pricier than the 7800 XT.

In terms of other key specifications, RX 7800 XT features 19.5 Gbps memory and corresponding 624 GB/s, compared to the 6800 (XT)'s 16Gbps and 512 GB/s bandwidth. It has 64MB of Infinity (L3) cache. On the other hand, the RX 7700 XT features 18Gbps memory and 432 GB/s of memory bandwidth. In terms of the Infinity Cache, the 7700 XT has 48MB.