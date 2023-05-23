Alleged full specs of RX 7600, AMD's answer to Nvidia RTX 4060, have leaked

Alleged picture of AMD RX 7600 reference (via VideoCardz)

﻿Last week Nvidia unveiled its RTX 4060 series GPUs, the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti starting at $299. And although we were already aware of the detailed specs, performance and pricing of the GPUs courtesy of leaked announcement presentation slide decks, it was good to have official confirmation that Nvidia indeed was looking to sell an 8GB GPU for $400, in 2023, and its 16GB variant for $100 more; and this is while offering very little generational uplift.

If you are in the market to buy a new GPU and looking at alternatives, then you may not have too much of a luck. That's because AMD's RTX 4060 counterpart, the RX 7600 is also rumored to be coming in at a pretty high price. Some of the early retail listings online suggest AMD could price the RX 7600 at around $299, in order to price-match Nvidia.

The card is apparently launching on May 25th - which is two days away - and the full purported specifications of the Radeon RX 7600 has leaked, courtesy of a new report from HD Tecnologia. Here's how the new 7600 compares against its preceding RX 6600:

RX 6600 RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 3 Manufacturing Process 7 nm 6 nm Transistor Count 11.1 bn 13.3 bn Die Size 237 mm2 204 mm2 Compute Units 28 32 Ray Accelerators 28 32 Al Accelerators N/A 64 Stream Processors 1792 2048 Game GPU Clock 2044 MHz 2250 MHz Boost GPU Clock Up to 2491 MHz Up to 2625 MHz Peak Single Precision Perf. Up to 8.93 TFLOPS Up to 21.75 TFLOPS Peak Half Precision Perf. Up to 17.86 TFLOPS Up to 43.5 TFLOPS Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 279 GT/s Up to 339.8 GT/s ROPS 64 64 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 159.4 GPixel/s Up to 169.9 GPixel/s AMD Infinity Cache Memory 32 MB (1st Gen) 32 MB (2nd Gen) Memory capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 18 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 224 GB/s 288 GB/s Effective Memory Bandwidth

w/ AMD Infinity Cache Up to 412.9 GB/s Up to 476.9 GB/s Memory Bus Interface 128-bit 128-bit PCle Interface PCIe 4.0 x8 PCIe 4.0 x8 Total Board Power (TBP) 132 W 165 W

As you may have noticed, the power draw (TBP) of the RX 7600 has gone up quite substantially, though users are looking at around a third more performance too as a trade off for the higher power consumption.

Performance wise, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB is likely to trade blows with the RX 6700 10GB GPU which is currently selling for around $279. Hence, it could be a tough sell at~$299 due to strong competition from not only Nvidia's RTX 4060, but also from older AMD cards themselves.

Source and image: HD Tecnologia