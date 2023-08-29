Samsung unveils new PRO Ultimate memory cards with improved speed and reliability

Samsung Electronics today unveiled a new lineup of memory cards for professional content creators. The Samsung PRO Ultimate series boasts best-in-class speeds, improved energy efficiency and reliability thanks to a new controller, and enhanced multi-proof protection.

Samsung's latest flagship memory card series consists of two form factors: microSD with an adapter and traditional SD. Both variants use the UHS-I interface, bumping read/write speeds to 200MB/s and 130MB/s. That gives the PRO Ultimate lineup Video Speed Class 30 (V30) and Application Performance Class 2 (A2) support.

Another change in the new cards is an upgraded 28-nanometer controller with a 37% improvement in power efficiency compared to the previous 55-nanometer controller. Better power efficiency will ensure your camera, smartphone, or any other compatible device uses less power when writing or reading data from a Samsung PRO Ultimate memory card.

Finally, the new lineup features increased reliability and durability. Updates to the controller's Error Correction Code engine ensure safer data storage over extended periods and more write-and-erase cycles. Samsung also claims its new memory cards can withstand the most challenging environments, such as 72 hours submerged in a two-meter depth and temperatures between -25C to 85C (-13F to 185F). Also, there are protections from X-rays, magnetic fields, and shock resistance up to 1,500G.

Samsung plans to launch the new PRO Ultimate lineup in October 2023. Capacity options range from 64GB to 512GB, and the price starts at only $18.99.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD Samsung PRO Ultimate SDXC Capacity 512GB 256GB 128GB 512GB 256GB 128GB 64GB Interface UHS-I Performance 200MB/s read and 130MB/s write Speed class U3, V30, Class 10, A2 U3, V30, Class 10 Certification FCC, CE, VCCI, RCM Protection Water (72 hours 2m), Temperature (-25C to 85C), X-Ray,

Magnet, Drop, Wearout, Shock (1,500G) Warranty Limited 10-year warranty

You can find more about the Samsung PRO Ultimate memory card lineup on the official website.