Samsung rumored to be developing its own mobile GPUs, ending partnership with AMD

The collaboration between Samsung and AMD began three years ago when Samsung partnered with AMD to bring RDNA2 graphics to its own Exynos chips. The Exynos 2200 in the Galaxy S22 series, unveiled in early 2022, was Samsung's first smartphone processor to feature the Samsung Xclipse GPU powered by AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.

In April, the two companies announced plans to continue working on delivering high-quality graphics to more smartphones. However, a new rumor suggests that Samsung may be on the verge of ending its partnership with AMD.

According to the rumor, Samsung's System LSI team is considering developing in-house mobile GPUs rather than continuing to rely on AMD. System LSI is the division of Samsung Electronics responsible for making Exynos chips.

[Exclusive]

Within Samsung's LSI, there are signs of a move to terminate the current GPU collaboration with AMD and prepare for the development of its own GPU. pic.twitter.com/CBIeylI4vy — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) October 4, 2023

By 2025, the company aims to strengthen its in-house development capabilities in AI, automotive, ISOCELL camera sensors, and graphics. This would allow Samsung to have full control over the design of critical graphic processor components.

If the leak is true, it means that future Exynos processors could feature a Samsung GPU instead of an AMD architecture.

For now, the upcoming Exynos 2400, which is expected to be released next year, is still rumored to use an improved AMD-based GPU, offering double the graphics performance. However, the long-term outlook for the Samsung-AMD partnership remains uncertain at this time.

According to leaks, on the other hand, Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2400 processor in Asia, Africa and Europe, while Canada, China and the US variant of the Galaxy S24 lineup will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The South Korean company has yet to confirm or deny these rumors. For now, the AMD collaboration remains in place for 2023 chips like the Exynos 2400.

Source: X via SamMobile