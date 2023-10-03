Deals: AMD realizes RX 7600 is overpriced, makes it one of the best 1080p gaming GPUs

Unlike Nvidia, which had a generally average or poor reception of its 40-series products from the press, barring the RTX 4090, AMD's RX 7000 series has been a mixed bag. While some of its products like the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7800 XT were praised, others like the 7900 XT and the 7700 XT received poor scores due to their high prices even though there was nothing wrong with the performance or specs.

AMD just about managed to avoid that with its lowest-end RDNA 3 GPU, the RX 7600 as it cut the price of it at the last moment just days before its review, saving it from becoming another "good product, bad price" launch. This was also reactionary to how the media perceived the RTX 4060 Ti which got generally poor reviews, which is why Nvidia also changed its strategy with the 4060 where it decided to highlight efficiency improvements instead of raw horsepower.

Speaking of the RTX 4060, Nvidia has already started discounting the prices of the cards, and as such, AMD is also reacting with price cuts of its own. The RX 7600, which had an MSRP of $269 is now selling for as low as $240 (buying links below).

XFX Qick308 AMD Radeon RX 7600

The RX 7600 is slightly faster than the RTX 4060 in rasterization but it is much slower at tracing rays. The former is also significantly more power-hungry. While the RTX 4060 is typically faster in games like Fortnite, the RX 7600 is better at titles like Call of Duty and Starfield.

Get the Radeon RX 7600 at the links below. The two best deals are definitely the ASRock and the XFX QICK308. While the former is just $240 making it by far the best 1080p gaming card value-wise, the latter is a three-fan model at $250:

