Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with BSOD and 'no Wi-Fi network found' fixes

Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers for Windows 10 and 11 to resolve several network-related issues, such as blue screens of death at heavy network loads, the "No Wi-Fi networks found" message when connecting to Miracast devices, and several other bugs.
What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.20.0?
Here is the official changelog:
|Issue description
|Operating System
|Blue screen observed when passing HT traffic at heavy load.
|Windows 11
|On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 and 5010 might occur after resuming from standby/hibernation/restart mode.
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|The Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting/disconnecting Miracast with a Bluetooth LE headset connected.
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|This software release version 23.20.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed, which will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users should updated to the latest version.
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.20.0 from the official website. Release notes are available here (PDF).
What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0?
Here is the official changelog:
- Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.10.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.
You can download Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0 from the official website. Click here (PDF) to check out full release notes.
Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Wi-Fi Driver Version
|Bluetooth Driver Version
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
23.20.0.4
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
23.10.0.2
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560
|Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
|Intel Wireless-AC 9260
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
|
Windows 10 64-bit
19.51.50.2
Windows 10 32-bit
19.51.40.1
|
Windows 10 64-bit
20.100.10.11
Windows 10 32-bit
20.100.9.8
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
|Intel Wireless 7265 Family
To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables.
