Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with BSOD and 'no Wi-Fi network found' fixes

Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers for Windows 10 and 11 to resolve several network-related issues, such as blue screens of death at heavy network loads, the "No Wi-Fi networks found" message when connecting to Miracast devices, and several other bugs.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.20.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Issue description Operating System Blue screen observed when passing HT traffic at heavy load. Windows 11 On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 and 5010 might occur after resuming from standby/hibernation/restart mode. Windows 10 and Windows 11 The Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting/disconnecting Miracast with a Bluetooth LE headset connected. Windows 10 and Windows 11 This software release version 23.20.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed, which will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users should updated to the latest version. Windows 10 and Windows 11

You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.20.0 from the official website. Release notes are available here (PDF).

What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.10.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

You can download Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0 from the official website. Click here (PDF) to check out full release notes.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Wi-Fi Driver Version Bluetooth Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202 Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 64-bit only 23.20.0.4 Windows 10 64-bit only

Windows 11 664-bit only 23.10.0.2 Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+) Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462 Intel Wireless-AC 9260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 19.51.50.2 Windows 10 32-bit 19.51.40.1 Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit 20.100.10.11 Windows 10 32-bit 20.100.9.8 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 Intel Wireless 7265 Family

To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables.