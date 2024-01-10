When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers with BSOD and 'no Wi-Fi network found' fixes

Intel has released new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers for Windows 10 and 11 to resolve several network-related issues, such as blue screens of death at heavy network loads, the "No Wi-Fi networks found" message when connecting to Miracast devices, and several other bugs.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.20.0?

Here is the official changelog:

Issue description Operating System
Blue screen observed when passing HT traffic at heavy load. Windows 11
On some systems, Windows System Event ID 5002 and 5010 might occur after resuming from standby/hibernation/restart mode. Windows 10 and Windows 11
The Wi-Fi list might show "No Wi-Fi networks found" when connecting/disconnecting Miracast with a Bluetooth LE headset connected. Windows 10 and Windows 11
This software release version 23.20.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed, which will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users should updated to the latest version. Windows 10 and Windows 11

You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.20.0 from the official website. Release notes are available here (PDF).

What is new in Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0?

Here is the official changelog:

  • Intel® Wireless Bluetooth® 23.10.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

You can download Intel Wireless Bluetooth Driver 23.10.0 from the official website. Click here (PDF) to check out full release notes.

Intel's latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers are available for systems with the following network adapters:

Intel Wireless Adapter Wi-Fi Driver Version Bluetooth Driver Version
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Windows 10 64-bit only
Windows 11 64-bit only

23.20.0.4

Windows 10 64-bit only
Windows 11 664-bit only

23.10.0.2
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
Intel Wireless-AC 9260
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit

19.51.50.2

Windows 10 32-bit

19.51.40.1

Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit

20.100.10.11

Windows 10 32-bit

20.100.9.8
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
Intel Wireless 7265 Family

To update your Intel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, download the latest versions from the official website and run the executables.

