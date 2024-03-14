AMD releases new chipset drivers for Windows 10 and 11

AMD has released a new set of Ryzen Chipset drivers under version 6.02.07.2300. The latest release delivers unnamed bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for Windows 10 and 11 users.

Here are the release notes:

Release Highlights Bug fixes. Known Issues Some driver names on a non-English OS may appear in English.

The Uninstall Summary may incorrectly display the uninstall status as Failed.

Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install/upgrade.

AMD Ryzen Chipset drivers include over 20 different drivers for various parts of compatible motherboards. In version 6.02.07.2300, the following drivers have been updated:

Driver Name Version Changes AMD PSP Driver This driver is related to AMD's Platform Security Processor, which is responsible for creating, monitoring, and maintaining the security environment. It is also tied to the Virtual Trusted Platform Module (vTPM). 5.27.0.0 Bug fixes AMD SFH Driver This driver works with Ryzen Sensor Fusion Hub, which manages various sensors in your devices, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and more. 1.0.0.336 Bug fixes

AMD Ryzen Chipset driver 6.02.07.2300 is available to all users with motherboards based on the AM4 and AM5 sockets:

300 Series 400 Series 500 Series 600 Series RX Series AMD A320

AMD B350

AMD X370

AMD X399 AMD B450

AMD X470 AMD A520

AMD B550

AMD X570 AMD B650

AMD B650E

AMD X670

AMD X670E AMD TRX40

AMD TRX50

AMD WRX80

AMD WRX90

Processor support includes the 7th Gen AMD A-Series, all existing Ryzen desktop and mobile chips (including APUs and the Ryzen 8000 series), and Ryzen Threadripper/Threadripper PRO processors.

Note that even though all AM4/AM5 motherboards support Windows 11, the operating system is not compatible with the first-gen Ryzen and Threadripper chips, the Ryzen 2000G and 2000U series, and the seventh-gen AMD A-Series APUs.

You can download AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 6.02.07.2300 from the official website. Full release notes are available here.