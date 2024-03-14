AMD releases new chipset drivers for Windows 10 and 11

AMD has released a new set of Ryzen Chipset drivers under version 6.02.07.2300. The latest release delivers unnamed bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for Windows 10 and 11 users.
Here are the release notes:
Release Highlights
- Bug fixes.
Known Issues
- Some driver names on a non-English OS may appear in English.
- The Uninstall Summary may incorrectly display the uninstall status as Failed.
- Occasionally, Ryzen PPKG may not install/upgrade.
AMD Ryzen Chipset drivers include over 20 different drivers for various parts of compatible motherboards. In version 6.02.07.2300, the following drivers have been updated:
|Driver Name
|Version
|Changes
|
AMD PSP Driver
This driver is related to AMD's Platform Security Processor, which is responsible for creating, monitoring, and maintaining the security environment. It is also tied to the Virtual Trusted Platform Module (vTPM).
|5.27.0.0
|Bug fixes
|
AMD SFH Driver
This driver works with Ryzen Sensor Fusion Hub, which manages various sensors in your devices, such as accelerometer, gyroscope, light sensor, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and more.
|1.0.0.336
|Bug fixes
AMD Ryzen Chipset driver 6.02.07.2300 is available to all users with motherboards based on the AM4 and AM5 sockets:
|300 Series
|400 Series
|500 Series
|600 Series
|RX Series
|AMD A320
AMD B350
AMD X370
AMD X399
|AMD B450
AMD X470
|AMD A520
AMD B550
AMD X570
|AMD B650
AMD B650E
AMD X670
AMD X670E
|AMD TRX40
AMD TRX50
AMD WRX80
AMD WRX90
Processor support includes the 7th Gen AMD A-Series, all existing Ryzen desktop and mobile chips (including APUs and the Ryzen 8000 series), and Ryzen Threadripper/Threadripper PRO processors.
Note that even though all AM4/AM5 motherboards support Windows 11, the operating system is not compatible with the first-gen Ryzen and Threadripper chips, the Ryzen 2000G and 2000U series, and the seventh-gen AMD A-Series APUs.
You can download AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver 6.02.07.2300 from the official website. Full release notes are available here.
7 Comments - Add comment