Apple acknowledges iPhone 15 Pro overheating issue and says it will release update

Apple has acknowledged complaints from iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users about the devices running hotter than expected. In a statement, the company said a software update is coming soon to address the overheating issue.

The problems appear to stem from bugs in iOS 17 and recent updates to some third-party apps, including Instagram and Uber, that overload the A17 Pro chip. Apple said it is working directly with app developers like Instagram to roll out fixes.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, on the other hand, argues that Apple is compromising on cooling in its quest for a lighter iPhone 15 Pro. Also, some reports had speculated that the new titanium frame design of the iPhone 15 Pro could contribute to overheating. However, Apple claims the new materials allow for better heat dissipation than previous stainless steel iPhones.

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

Apple stresses that overheating is not a safety issue, nor will it impact long-term performance. The company said it's normal for new iPhones to run hotter initially as the device indexes photos and other content in the background.

The bug is anticipated to be resolved in iOS 17.1, which is presently in beta and is scheduled for release in October. Alternatively, the next update, like iOS 17.0.3, could specifically target the bugs causing excess heat on the new models. Apple did not give an exact release date but said the fix is coming soon.

For now, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max owners can expect their devices to run warmer than usual under certain conditions.

Source: Forbes and 9to5Mac