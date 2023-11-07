Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 to fix issues with BMW wireless charging

Today, Apple has released iOS 17.1.1 over the air to eligible iPhones and iPads which fixes numerous bugs, but most notably, fixes the issue that would render iPhone 15 devices unable to make use of their NFC chips after wirelessly charging in BMW cars.

The issue, which would affect Apple Pay as well as other NFC functionality, most commonly affected users of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. Users reported that they managed to get their devices replaced by Apple when the issue first became known in early October, as the devices would go into recovery mode and lock users out of services.

The update also fixes the Weather Lock Screen widget, which had a bug that would not display the snowy weather condition correctly as well as other un-reported bug fixes included in the update, which is available for the following devices:





iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max



iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max



iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max



iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max



iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max



iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max



iPhone Xr



iPhone SE (2nd generation, 3rd generation)



Additionally, Apple is currently beta testing iOS 17.2 which includes multiple new features that were announced back at WWDC, such as the Journal app and Collaborative Playlists within Apple Music. Journal can be viewed on the App Store already however it has a compatibility flag only allowing it to be installed on devices running iOS 17.2 or above.

Apple has also rolled out the watchOS 10.1.1 update today, which fixes the battery drain bug on certain Apple Watch models, which began after the launch of watchOS 10.1 and Apple later confirmed would be fixed in a future software release. It has also updated iPadOS to version 17.1.1, macOS Ventura to version 13.6.2 and macOS Sonoma to version 14.1.1.