Apple's latest devices including iPhone 15 hit store shelves

Apple has announced that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE, and AirPods Pro have hit stores worldwide. The products were first announced a few weeks ago at Apple’s September event.

Now that the devices are in Apple’s physical stores, customers can try them out or buy them. If you need help picking the right devices, Apple Specialists will be in-store to help. Other services include trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting devices up and running.

Highlighting the new features of the iPhone models, Apple wrote:

‘The iPhone 15 lineup features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge, and with its aerospace-grade titanium design that’s strong yet lightweight, iPhone 15 Pro delivers Apple’s lightest Pro models ever and ushers in next-level performance and mobile gaming with A17 Pro. The camera systems across the full lineup take portrait photography to the next level with improvements in low-light performance, and a new 5x Telephoto camera — available exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max — that’s great for close-ups, wildlife photos, and more.’

For anyone that was eyeing the iPhone Pro models, it was reported today that the titanium sometimes changes colour but that this can be rectified with a quick clean. If you think this might be too annoying for you, then selecting another model could be a necessity.

The new iPhone 15 starts at $799 and then increases in price based on how much storage space you want. All of the other iPhone models will set you back even more. If you’re not sure whether to upgrade, check out Neowin’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Specs Appeal posts to see how the latest devices stack up against the previous two generations.

Discussing the new watches, Apple said:

‘Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, and together with the new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 achieve a significant environmental milestone toward Apple 2030: Apple’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product lifecycle by 2030. For the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any Apple Watch. All models introduce a groundbreaking new double tap gesture, and Ultra 2 has the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.’

The release of the new devices comes just days after Apple released iOS 17, watchOS 10, and iPadOS 17. Unless you are desperate for an upgrade, it’s fine to keep your existing iPhone as they usually get about five years or more of software updates.

Source: Apple