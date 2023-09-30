Surface Duo 2 gets another uninspiring monthly update

The September 2023 firmware update is now available for the second-generation Surface Duo. Like almost every other update for the Surface Duo 2, the latest one brings nothing but Android security patches. The puny 56MB it requires to install is also another sign that you will have a hard time finding a visible change after installing the September 2023 firmware update for the Surface Duo 2.

What is new in the September 2023 firmware update for the Surface Duo 2?

Here is the detailed information about the release:

Update Version 2023.501.24 Update Size ~56MB What is new This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – September 2023. Extra Information The update does not require extra steps to perform before or after installation. Known Bugs Microsoft says the update does not contain any known bugs. How to install the update Connect to a Wi-Fi network you trust.

Open the Settings app.

app. Navigate to System > System update > Check for update .

. Wait for your Surface Duo 2 to download and prepare the latest update, then click Restart now.

As a reminder, Microsoft ended support for the original Surface Duo on September 10, 2023. Therefore, the Surface Duo 2 is now the only non-Windows Surface getting monthly firmware updates. Microsoft promises to continue supporting its dual-screen smartphone for one more year—the end of support for the Surface Duo 2 is scheduled on October 21, 2024.

Still, do not expect much from the remaining 12 months of support. According to the latest reports, Microsoft moved most of the Duo team to other projects within the company, and there are no plans to upgrade the smartphone past its current Android 12L version. Installing Android 13 or 14 on the first or second-gen Surface Duo will most likely be only possible using unofficial ROMs.