Apple releases iOS 17.0.3 to fix overheating iPhone 15 Pro's

Today, Apple has made iOS 17.0.3 (and iPadOS 17.0.3) available to the general public over the air (OTA) to update eligible iPhone and iPad devices. This update is geared towards the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices and has been released to resolve the recent reports of overheating that have been casting a shadow over the most recent Apple launches.

Apple originally commented on the bug which, in combination with usage of certain apps such as Instagram and Uber, would cause the devices to overheat due to overloading the new A17 Pro chips within the device, and the fix is already baked in to the latest iOS 17.1 beta that is available.

Apple's latest crop of iPhones hasn't escaped unscathed however, with this issue alongside recent reports of the NFC chip within the device failing after charging in BMW cars, and reports that Apple had compromised on cooling while driving the weight of the device down.

Apple has also released iPadOS 17.0.3 today with general bug fixes for the device. This version of iOS and iPadOS is compatible with the same crop of devices as the initial release of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which were made available on 18th September, which is as follows:

iOS 17.0.3 iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs and Xs Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max iPad OS 17.0.3 iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd generation or newer)

iPad Pro 11

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 5

iPad (6th generation and newer)

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 6

Users of the above iPhones and iPads can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to download and apply the latest version of the operating system.