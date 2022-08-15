Save up to 12% on the newest M1 and M2 MacBook Pros

Apple has a rare deal for those looking to buy a new powerful laptop for the back-to-school season. The latest Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro models are now available with up to 12% discounts on Amazon, providing potential buyers with hard-to-miss prices.

The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is the cheapest way to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest M2 processor. Although this laptop features a six-year-old design with TouchBar, it is a very powerful computer with a long-lasting battery. Also, unlike the new MacBook Air, it features active cooling, allowing you to push the M2 processor to its limits without thermal throttling.

Stepping up the price tag, you get to the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the ProMotion Display and redesigned chassis. This laptop features a mini-LED display with a higher refresh rate and a significantly more powerful CPU/GPU combo.

Throw in an extra $200, and you get the same computer with a noticeably larger display and all the benefits of a bigger chassis.

