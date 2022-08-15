Save up to 12% on the newest M1 and M2 MacBook Pros

Apple has a rare deal for those looking to buy a new powerful laptop for the back-to-school season. The latest Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pro models are now available with up to 12% discounts on Amazon, providing potential buyers with hard-to-miss prices.

2022 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro with M2 and TouchBar (8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD) at $1,149 (12% off).

The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is the cheapest way to get your hands on Apple's latest and greatest M2 processor. Although this laptop features a six-year-old design with TouchBar, it is a very powerful computer with a long-lasting battery. Also, unlike the new MacBook Air, it features active cooling, allowing you to push the M2 processor to its limits without thermal throttling.

2021 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (10-core CPU and 16-core GPU with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD) at $2,199 (12% off).

Stepping up the price tag, you get to the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the ProMotion Display and redesigned chassis. This laptop features a mini-LED display with a higher refresh rate and a significantly more powerful CPU/GPU combo.

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (10-core CPU and 16-core GPU with 16 GB of RAM and 512 SSD) at $2,199 (11% off).

2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (10-core CPU and 16-core GPU with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD) at $2,399 (11% off).

Throw in an extra $200, and you get the same computer with a noticeably larger display and all the benefits of a bigger chassis.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.