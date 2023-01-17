Apple announces MacBook Pro range updates with M2 series of chips

Today, Apple has announced updates to its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, originally launched in October 2021 with a complete redesign, more ports and the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. These ugprades give it the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the second generation higher performance versions of their in-house silicon.

Apple touts that the newest chips are up to 6x faster than the highest specification Intel equivalent MacBook Pro, a battery life of up to 22 hours, advanced HDMI supporting up to two 8K displays at the same time, and the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E support to give twice as fast connectivity.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, had the following to say:

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop.” “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

The key differences to the M2 Pro and M2 Max in comparison to the first-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are primarily based around performance.

The M2 Pro contains a 10- or 12-core CPU, granting eight high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, which gives a performance increase of 20 percent over 2021's M1 Pro model. Apple also states that compiling in Xcode is up to 25 percent faster and image processing in Photoshop is up to 40 percent faster.

The M2 Max takes the graphics performance up to 38 cores, giving 30 percent greater graphics performance in comparison to the M1 Max, with up to 96GB of unified memory.

Despite the fact that Apple did not have a press event today similar to other product reveals, it has uploaded an 18 minute long keynote-style video to their YouTube channel with all of today's announcements.