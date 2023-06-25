Apple's fall roadmap reportedly revealed, including a 30-inch iMac and a M3 MacBook

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman provides insights into Apple's product roadmap for the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Apple is set to introduce two new models as part of the Apple Watch Series 9 and an upgraded version of the Apple Watch Ultra. These watches have been given codenames N207, N208, and N210, respectively.

The leaked roadmap also includes details about upcoming MacBook Pro models, with an M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504), as well as M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516).

Previously, Gurman noted that the M3 chip will likely have CPU and GPU core counts similar to the M2 chip. This continuity in core counts suggests that Apple's focus on the M3 chip optimizes power efficiency and overall system performance.

Additionally, Apple is working on new iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens, similar to the current models, while exploring the development of an iMac with a screen exceeding 30 inches.

iPad fans can look forward to revamped iPad Pros equipped with OLED screens (codenamed J717 and J720). Furthermore, Apple reportedly plans to release a new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the existing M1-based model, catering to users seeking a powerful yet portable tablet experience.

Apple's product release roadmap for the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024 is as follows:

iPhone 15 series

Apple Watch Series 9 series with Ultra

An M3 13-inch MacBook Pro

M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

New iMacs, including 30 inches.

New MacBook Air models

Revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens

A new iPad Air

The roadmap also reveals Apple's ongoing efforts to develop new products. Among them is the third-generation AirPods, which are expected to offer enhanced performance. Additionally, Apple is venturing into the realm of smart home equipment, including smart displays and an upgraded Apple TV set-top box with improved specifications.

Source: Bloomberg