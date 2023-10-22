Apple is reportedly trying to add AI features in the next version of iOS

We have already reported on rumors about Apple trying to get on board the moving AI train. Today, Apple insider Mark Gurman claims to have some more info on Apple's AI plans, including possibly adding some features to the next version of its iOS operating system.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman repeats what he has previously stated about Apple getting caught off guard with the rise of generative AI, led by its big rivals Microsoft and Google, along with OpenAI.

Gurman wrote today that Apple SVP Craig Federighi is leading the team to add AI features to iOS 18. He states:

There’s an edict to fill it with features running on the company’s large language model, or LLM, which uses a flood of data to hone AI capabilities. The new features should improve how both Siri and the Messages app can field questions and auto-complete sentences, mirroring recent changes to competing services.

We have reported on the previous rumors that Apple is creating its own LLM, which has the unofficial name Apple GPT. However, today's new report talks more about those plans and how the LLM could be used to improve its Siri digital assistant as soon as 2024.

The story also adds that Apple's head of services, Eddy Cue, is working to add AI features in the company's productivity apps:

Cue’s team is examining how generative AI can be used to help people write in apps like Pages or auto-create slide decks in Keynote. Again, this is similar to what Microsoft has already launched for its Word and PowerPoint apps.

There's also reportedly a debate inside Apple on how to offer its AI services. Some prefer to have it on devices like the iPhone, while others would like for it to be based in the cloud, and still others could support a hybrid solution. Whatever decision is made, it does seem clear that Apple is playing catch up with Microsoft and Google in this area, and it might be too little, too late to board the train at this stage.