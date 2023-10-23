Apple may be planning to launch the refreshed iMac series later this month

Apple has not updated the iMac since 2021 but it looks like that is set to change as the company is planning to launch the new iMac later this month.

Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that the Cupertino giant is set to announce the new iMacs soon. In his weekly Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, which talks about the company's generative AI ambitions, Gurman notes that Apple has not refreshed the iMac for over 900 days. The reason for such a delay was because of several reasons including cost concerns, forcing Apple to table the plans for a new device.

However, the company may finally be ready to launch the new hardware. Gurman notes that Apple may be planning to host an event at the end of this month where the company will announce the refreshed iMacs.

Fortunately, a new iMac is finally on the way. As I reported in March, the company has been readying the updated 24-inch iMac — a model that could be out soon. How soon? Well, I’m told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month. That could be its chance to announce this model.

Furthermore, he also noted that there has been a decline in the availability of iMacs in Apple Stores, indicating the reduction in stock may be to make way for a newer model.

Apple retail stores are in short supply of the iMac, as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Pro — two other models that may be due for a refresh. If you try to order the products from Apple’s website, several configurations won’t arrive until mid-November. That several-week delay is a clear sign that something is about to happen.

Also, Apple has decided to push its earnings call to November suggesting that it may be holding another event between now and the end of October. This is the first time since 2018 that Apple is holding its earnings call in November instead of October.

Unfortunately for those who may prefer a bigger iMac, Gurman states Apple plans to launch the 24-inch iMac this month and that the 32-inch iMac will be launched in 2024 or 2025.