Apple might join hands with Paramount to offer cheap streaming bundle

Apple and Paramount might join hands over a potential streaming bundle clubbing the Cupertino giant's Apple TV+ streaming service with Paramount+. WSJ reports that the two companies are engaged in early discussions about the potential streaming deal.

Apple TV+ was launched in 2019, and since then, Apple has tried to stuff its streaming service in as many places as it can. Unlike iMessage, Apple TV+ isn't a part of Apple's walled garden; it's easily accessible on a wide variety of TVs and streaming devices from Sony, LG, Roku, Vizio, Amazon, Google, Xbox, etc.

While there is no dedicated app for Windows and Android, the streaming service is easily accessible on these platforms via a web browser. The Cupertino giant also gives users a taste of Apple TV+ by streaming free episodes on YouTube and offers a 90-day free trial when they buy a new Apple device.

More and more companies are coming up with their own streaming services, making it harder to retain subscribers and make money. While giants like Netflix resort to price hikes to keep up with their losses, others may go for streaming bundles to win more subscribers. Speaking of which, Disney is also working on a new streaming app that will merge content from Disney+ and Hulu.

The report doesn't provide specifics of the potential Apple Paramount streaming deal, for instance, its expected launch date or price. However, according to people familiar with the discussions, the combined bundle is expected to cost less than buying both services separately.

For reference, the monthly subscription of Apple TV+ after the recent price hike costs $9.99/mo with seven days of free trial period. While Paramount+ starts at $5.99/mo, its ad-free version sets users back by $11.99/mo. The ad-free version comes with Showtime integration added earlier this year alongside a price hike.

Source: WSJ (paywall) via MacRumors