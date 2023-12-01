The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will break the internet on December 5 at 9 am Eastern time

The wait is almost over. Today, Rockstar Games posted word on its X (formerly Twitter) account, that the next game in its mega-popular Grand Theft Auto franchise, which will likely be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, will debut its first trailer on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am Eastern time (6 am Pacific time).

The teaser image for the trailer announcement shows silhouettes of palm trees and seagulls, which would seem to confirm that GTA VI will be making a return to the Miami-inspired Vice City setting.

Rockstar Games first announced back in early November it would drop the trailer for the next GTA game in early December. The debut of the trailer also times nicely with the 25th anniversary of the founding of Rockstar games in December 1998. However, the December 5 release date does mean Rockstar wanted to debut the trailer on its own, and not as part of the 2023 Game Awards, which will happen two days later on December 7.

Of course, people will be speculating on what will be shown in the trailer from now until Tuesday morning. Will we see returning characters from previous GTA games? What will the visuals be like? What new features will be shown?

Most importantly, will we get a release time frame for GTA VI as part of the trailer? Many people are hoping the game will be released sometime before the end of 2024. However, Rockstar does have a reputation of delaying game release if it feels the title is not yet ready for prime time.

In any case, you can bet the internet might melt down for a little while on Tuesday morning when the GTA VI trailer does debut. It's certainly going to be one of the most talked about game trailers of 2023.