New report claims Paramount+ and Peacock streaming services could merge

The streaming wars appear to be entering a new phase as the various services try to gain market share. The latest report claims that Paramount Global and Comcast have held discussions about merging their two respective streaming service, Paramount+ and Peacock.

The report comes from The Wall Street Journal, via unnamed sources. The talks reported discussed either a partnership between the two companies on streaming or a joint venture. The report claims that a partnership could help in the bottom line in terms of finances, as both companies could save money on programming, marketing, and more. It's also possible these talks could go nowhere.

This new report comes just a couple of months after another story claiming Paramount Global was in talks with Apple about offering a streaming bundle deal for Paramount+ and Apple TV +. It's likely Paramount Global is seeking some kind of financial partner to help with the high costs of running Paramount+.

At the end of December 2023, Comcast reported that Peacock had over 30 million paid subscribers. However, the company also reported that Peacock, the home for original shows like Ted, Twisted Metal, Poker Face, Bel-Air, and more, had lost $2.8 billion in 2023.

Paramount Global stated in November 2023 that Paramout+ had 63 million worldwide subscribers. The service is home to the new Star Trek live-action shows like Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds, along with the animated Lower Decks. It's also home to shows like Halo, and Mayor of Kingstown, among others. Paramount Global will reveal its latest numbers in just a few days on Feb. 28.

Earlier this month, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery announced plans for a new joint streaming service that would offer access to all of their sports-based programming. That unnamed service is scheduled to launch sometime in the fall of 2024.