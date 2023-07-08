The first episode of Apple TV+' Foundation will stream free on YouTube

Apple TV+ will stream the first episode of its sci-fi fantasy series Foundation on YouTube on July 10. The move seems to be designed to build excitement for the upcoming second-season premiere on July 14.

Streaming the first episode of a series on social media platforms helps remove barriers to entry and allows Apple's content to be seen by a wider audience. Although the Apple TV app offers free access to the first episodes of most shows, the requirement to open the app may deter some potential viewers.

By targeting popular social media apps directly, Apple aims to attract new audiences and encourage them to watch the rest of the season on the Apple TV+ platform.

In the case of Foundation, Apple will live stream Season 1, Episode 1, on YouTube as a live premiere event. In addition, viewers will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session with showrunner David Goyer, adding an interactive element to the promotional campaign.

The Foundation is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Also starring returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann, Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters and stars.

Originally scheduled to premiere in September 2021, Foundation's second season arrives nearly two years later due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges securing enough visual effects artists. It is worth noting that second-season premiere will be held on July 14.

Also, although Apple has not formally announced a renewal, rumors indicate that a third season is already in the works.

This approach follows the streaming first episode of Silo on Twitter last month. The first episode received tens of millions of views on the platform ahead of the show's season finale. It should be noted that Silo's season finale is available on Apple TV+ since June 30.

