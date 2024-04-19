All Microsoft Xbox owners can get three free months of Apple TV+ until July 7

Microsoft and Apple are sometimes major rivals, but sometimes they can collaborate on certain projects such as Microsoft's versions of its Office apps, Teams, and more recently OneNote for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Today, the tables have turned somewhat, as Microsoft is now giving owners of all Xbox consoles an offer to get three free months of the Apple TV+ streaming service. Normally, the service costs $9.99 a month, so this offer is worth nearly $30.

The Apple TV+ offer was revealed on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says:

All you need to do is sign up for a new or qualified returning Apple TV+ subscription on your Xbox before July 7, 2024, and you’ll get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free. No strings attached, no hidden fees, just unlimited entertainment at your fingertips.

Based on the blog post, it does not sound like Xbox console owners will need to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription to get the three free months of Apple TV+. Keep in mind that you will have to end your subscription before the three month trial ends or your credit or debit card will be charged.

Apple TV+ offers some of the best TV shows and movies on any streaming service, period. If you are a sci-fi or genre fan, there are a ton of great series and films to stream. That includes shows like For All Mankind, Invasion, Foundation, Silo, Severance, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more. Other great shows on the service include Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Masters of the Air, Mythic Quest, Hijack, and more,

Apple TV Plus is also the exclusive way to stream all of the Major League Soccer matches, and it's also home to Friday Night Baseball for Major League Baseball fans. In addition, it's one of the few big streaming services that doesn't (yet) feature ad-based plans.