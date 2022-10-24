Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One subscriptions see price increases

Neowin · with 1 comment

The Apple One logo

Apple has increased the price of the Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One subscriptions starting from today.

Apple Music will be increasing by ~$1 a month, which Apple quotes as being "due to an increase in licensing costs," however they also spin the increase with the statement that "artists and songwriters will earn more from their music." Whether Apple will divert 100% of this increase to the artists and songwriters is unknown at this time.

Apple TV+ will be increasing by ~$2 a month, with no specific reason cited, however Apple does say that it was originally "introduced at a low price" suggesting that Apple never intended for the service to remain at the $4.99 a month price point that it launched at in 2019.

Lastly, as a result of these changes, the overall pricing structure of Apple One, the single subscription to a bundle of Apple services, is increasing. The increase here is ~$3 across both the Individual, Family, and Premier plans.

See below for full details:

Service Previous Pricing New Pricing
Apple Music Individual $9.99 per month $10.99 per month
Apple Music Family $14.99 per month $16.99 per month
Apple Music Individual Annual $99 $109
Apple TV+ $4.99 per month $6.99 per month
Apple TV+ Annual $49.99 $69.99
Apple One Individual $14.95 per month $16.95 per month
Apple One Family $19.95 per month $22.95 per month
Apple One Premier $29.95 per month $32.95 per month

Current subscribers will not see these increases take effect until their subscription comes up for renewal, Apple will give notification of the increase 30 days prior to the end date.

Source: 9to5Mac

Report a problem with article
Passkeys on PayPal
Next Article

PayPal goes passwordless with support for passkeys
Windows 11 logo next to Nvidia Logo
Previous Article

Nvidia readings on Task Manager are all topsy turvy in Windows 11 22H2

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement