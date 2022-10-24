Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One subscriptions see price increases

Apple has increased the price of the Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One subscriptions starting from today.

Apple Music will be increasing by ~$1 a month, which Apple quotes as being "due to an increase in licensing costs," however they also spin the increase with the statement that "artists and songwriters will earn more from their music." Whether Apple will divert 100% of this increase to the artists and songwriters is unknown at this time.

Apple TV+ will be increasing by ~$2 a month, with no specific reason cited, however Apple does say that it was originally "introduced at a low price" suggesting that Apple never intended for the service to remain at the $4.99 a month price point that it launched at in 2019.

Lastly, as a result of these changes, the overall pricing structure of Apple One, the single subscription to a bundle of Apple services, is increasing. The increase here is ~$3 across both the Individual, Family, and Premier plans.

See below for full details:

Service Previous Pricing New Pricing Apple Music Individual $9.99 per month $10.99 per month Apple Music Family $14.99 per month $16.99 per month Apple Music Individual Annual $99 $109 Apple TV+ $4.99 per month $6.99 per month Apple TV+ Annual $49.99 $69.99 Apple One Individual $14.95 per month $16.95 per month Apple One Family $19.95 per month $22.95 per month Apple One Premier $29.95 per month $32.95 per month

Current subscribers will not see these increases take effect until their subscription comes up for renewal, Apple will give notification of the increase 30 days prior to the end date.

