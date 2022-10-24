PayPal goes passwordless with support for passkeys

PayPal has announced that it’s stepping into a passwordless future by adding support for passkeys. Passkeys are a new industry standard that help to keep accounts safe without the need for users to remember complex passwords. Google is among passkey’s supporters and recently made Android and Chrome compatible with them.

According to PayPal, the new passkey technology will first be made available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac on PayPal.com before it’s expanded to other platforms. Commenting on today’s new, Doug Bland, SVP and GM, Head of Consumer, PayPal, said:

“Launching passkeys for PayPal is foundational to our commitment to offering our customers safe, secure and easy ways to access and manage their daily financial lives. We are excited to provide our customers a more seamless checkout experience that eliminates the risks of weak and reused credentials and removes the frustration of remembering a password. We are making it easier for customers to shop online.”

Once you log in to PayPal in the browser on a supported operating system, you’ll be given the option to “Create a passkey”. You can then use Apple Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate. Once the passkey is created it’ll be synced with your iCloud Keychain, and you’ll just need to authenticate to log in, rather than provide a password.

If you’re logging in on an unsupported device, you’ll be offered a QR code that you can scan with your iPhone, from there you can verify in the usual way to log in on the original device. PayPal says passkeys are now rolling out to customers in the United States and will be arriving in other countries in early 2023 and on other platforms as support for passkeys is added.

Source: PayPal