Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone launches in Brazil today

Apple first launched the ability for vendors to receive payments using only an iPhone back in February 2022, which uses NFC and Apple Pay to accept payments from customers using Apple Pay or contactless debit or credit cards. Titled Tap to Pay on iPhone, the feature became available in the UK in July 2023 and is now expanding to Brazil.

To begin with the only payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil will be Cloudwalk, with Stone, Nubank, SumUp, and Granito to follow, but it hasn't been confirmed when support for the feature will arrive on those platforms soon.

Apple's VP of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey, had the following to say on the announcement (translated):

"Tap to Pay on iPhone has helped companies around the world and of all sizes — from freelancers to large retailers — to offer new payment experiences, and we are excited to bring an easy, secure and private payment solution to Brazilian merchants. Brazil is a nation of great entrepreneurship, and now companies will have the possibility to accept payments by approach in all places of operation."

For business owners and customers to make use of Tap to Pay on iPhone, they will need to have a supporting iOS app installed on their device, the latest version of iOS (currently iOS 17.0 as of Monday), and an iPhone Xs or later.

Tap to Pay can also support loyalty cards and passes, so businesses who have loyalty programs can read the passes independently, at the same time, or instead of a payment if the pass is available. It can also prompt customers to join the loyalty program after a payment via a push notification.