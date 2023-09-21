Microsoft Edge 118 is now available in Beta with smart find and other new features

Microsoft Edge 118 is now available for download and testing in the Beta Channel. The update changes how the browser notifies users about new versions and introduces the new smart find that lets you find related matches and synonyms, even with misspelled words. There are also new policies and a new banner for the recently introduced Microsoft Edge for Business experience.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 118 Beta?

The official changelog includes the following:

Feature updates Microsoft Edge for Business Banner . Microsoft Edge for Business is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for work that enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser across managed and unmanaged devices. The in-product Microsoft Edge for Business banner is being deprecated and will no longer be visible.

Microsoft Edge migrates the updates experience into Browser Essentials. Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Find on page . Searching for a word or phrase on a webpage has become easier with the new smart find update to Find on page. For more information, see Find on page. Now when you search with Find on page, we'll suggest related matches and synonyms making it effortless to find what you're looking for, even if you misspell a word in your search query. When you search, simply select the suggested word to quickly locate the desired word or phrase on the page. Data is sent to Microsoft for processing. For more information, see Microsoft Edge's Privacy Whitepaper. Administrators can control the availability using the RelatedMatchesCloudServiceEnabled policy.

New SmartScreen policy. The ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings policy lets administrators create a dictionary of file type extensions with a corresponding list of domains that will be exempted from SmartScreen AppRep warnings. Files with file type extensions specified for domains identified by this policy will still be subject to file type extension-based security warnings and mixed-content download warnings.

New Microsoft Edge Update policies. The MeteredUpdatesDefault and MeteredUpdates policies allows administrators to control the "Download Updates over metered connections" setting (edge://settings/help). The MeteredUpdatesDefault applies to all apps and MeteredUpdates applies to targeted apps. When a policy is configured to Allow, updates occur on a metered connection, such as cellular connections or others where data usage is controlled. New Policies CompressionDictionaryTransportEnabled - Enable compression dictionary transport support

DataUrlInSvgUseEnabled - Data URL support for SVGUseElement

ExemptSmartScreenDownloadWarnings - Disable SmartScreen AppRep based warnings for specified file types on specified domains

ForcePermissionPolicyUnloadDefaultEnabled - Controls whether unload event handlers can be disabled

PictureInPictureOverlayEnabled - Enable Picture in Picture overlay feature on supported webpages in Microsoft Edge

You can download Microsoft Edge 118 Beta from the official website. The browser is available on Windows 11, 10, macOS, Linux, and Android. Release in the Stable Channel is scheduled for the week of October 12, 2023.