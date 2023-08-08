Apple's upcoming M3 Max chip may come with 40 GPU cores and up to 48GB of RAM

Apple is reportedly planning to go all out with the hardware line-up as the upcoming Apple devices could feature high end specs like 16 core CPU and 40 core GPU.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to refresh its M-series line up with the new M3 chip. As per test logs obtained by Bloomberg, the Cupertino giant has began testing a new chip, featuring a 16 core CPU, 40 core GPU and 48GB of RAM. This M3 processor will sit at the heart of a MacBook Pro, making it the most powerful device in Apple's line-up. According to the sources, the model has been codenamed J514 and is expected to launch next year.

The new M3 Max chip includes 16 main processing cores and 40 graphics cores, according to test logs from a third-party Mac app developer that were seen by Bloomberg News.

Apple is currently in the testing phase with the M3 chips but the company is expected to give us the first glance at it later this year. According to Mark Gurman, Apple is testing the new iMacs and MacBook Pros with the new M3 processor. The company is expected to launch the new devices at its annual event later this year.

The transition to the M3 chip will likely begin in October, starting with updates to the company’s entry-level Macs. Apple has been testing M3-based iMacs, 13-inch MacBook Pros, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, and Mac minis — all for release within the next 12 months. Updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are likely to come in 2024 with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

The report from Bloomberg match the company's roadmap for the year which was leaked earlier this year. Also, we have seen reports in the past confirming that Apple is testing the M3 chips with better specs and the upcoming Apple devices could feature high end specs to handle graphics intensive workloads.