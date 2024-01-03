Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Resident Evil 2, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in January

Microsoft is kicking off 2024 with a packed Xbox Game Pass wave. The reveals normally arrive on Tuesdays. Even though it's a day late, subscribers have a lot to look forward to just in the first half of January. This includes one of the most recent Assassin's Creed entries from Ubisoft, The Resident Evil 2 remake, hit WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose, the Xbox studio Compulsion Games' first game, and more.

Here's everything coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Ultimate (with cloud access) subscribers in the first half of January 2024:

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 16

Ubisoft's Far Cry arrived to Game Pass last month. Now with Valhalla joining this month, it seems Game Pass members may be getting more Ubisoft titles going forward.

Five games are leaving the Game Pass services in January, and it includes some blockbusters like GTA V and Persona titles. Here are all the games and their leaving dates:

January 5: Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) January 15: Garden Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MotoGP 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With the first wave of 2024 out of the way, Microsoft should have another announcement for what's coming in the second half of January in about two weeks time. The company has already confirmed Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is joining the subscription on January 18 as well.