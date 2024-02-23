Microsoft gives a sneak peek at Age of Mythology: Retold, launches in 2024

It was 2022 when Microsoft first announced it was building a new version of the classic real-time strategy game Age of Mythology. Now, developer World's Edge is finally ready to start showing off what it has been working on. During the "New Year, New Age" livestream today that showcased what's coming to the Age franchise in the coming year, Age of Mythology: Retold received a video portion of its own.

During the segment, World's Edge Art Director Melinda Rose gave a look at three updated unit models players will be using in-game when they are in battle. The Medusa, Pegasus, and Cerberus were the lucky units to be picked for this showcase, which all hail from Greek civilization.

Check out the video, which offers a closer look at the new versions that are replacing the classic game's low-poly units, below:

"So in Age of Mythology retold we're not only upgrading the engine and bringing all of those quality of life improvements that you've come to expect from World's Edge, but in addition to that, we're doing even more to update the art," explains Rose. "So that means all new 3D models all new animations textures UI VFX the whole shebang."

Developed by Ensemble Studios, the original RTS arrived in 2002 as an Age of Empires spin-off. It offered a fantasy gameplay experience featuring Greek, Egyptian, and Norse mythologies. On top of standard base construction, resource management, and strategic combat gameplay, the title has special abilities granted by gods that can easily turn the tides of battle. The title received an updated "Extended Edition" release in 2013 on Steam as well.

"Our goal is to not only pay homage to the past but to breathe new life into this game and maximize the mythology," Rose adds.

Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to both PC and Xbox console platforms sometime in 2024. Being a first-party Xbox game, Game Pass subscribers will also receive the game on day one.