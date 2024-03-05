Control Ultimate Edition, Lightyear Frontier, MLB The Show 24, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is making the first half of March a packed one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The newly announced wave of games hitting the subscription services tout entries like Control Ultimate Edition, The Sony-developed MLB The Show 24, and the highly-anticipated early access launch of Lightyear Frontier.

Control has been available for Game Pass members before, but it was only the base experience, with expansions being offered as purchasable add-ons. This being the Ultimate Edition means all post-launch content, which even has an Alan Wake cross-over, is included in the package. Remedy recent acquired full control of the Control franchise, and this may be result of that ownership shakeup.

Here are all the games incoming to Game Pass in the next couple of weeks across PC, Xbox consoles, and mobile via Xbox Cloud Play:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 7 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 12 Control Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 13 No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 14 Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 19 MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) – March 19

From the bunch, MLB The Show 24 and Lightyear Frontier are both day-one launches onto the subscription services.

As new titles arrive, three games from the existing Game Pass library are leaving the service. March 15 will be the final day Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, and Shredders will be available across PC, console, and cloud, unless they make a comeback at a later date.

Expect the next Game Pass announcement, carrying the second half of March games, to happen on March 19. This will include the first arrival from Activision Blizzard studios too, with Diablo IV landing on March 28.