Assetto Corsa Competizione, Dragon Ball the Breakers, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

It's almost the weekend again, and that means Microsoft has new games for Xbox players to try out for being a part of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Four games are joining the promotion, and they are Assetto Corsa Competizione, Catan Console Edition, Dragon Ball the Breakers, as well as Serial Cleaner.

From the bunch, Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives as a racing sim offering an authentic track driving experience alongside drivers, cars, and circuits taken from the real world. Next, for board game fans arrives Catan, the official digital version of the tile-based settlement building game. Both local and online play is supported here too.

Meanwhile, Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer competitive title where seven citizens attempt to survive against a classic villain, like Cell, Frieza, or Buu, from the hit anime franchise. Lastly, from the indie corner drops in Serial Cleaner. This is a fast-paced title that has players cleaning active crime scenes professionally, but for the mob, while also avoiding the police.

Unlike other weeks, only one game from the four available in the promotion is on sale currently. Here are the links to the Microsoft Store pages of each game and their available platforms:

Assetto Corsa Competizione - $39.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

CATAN – Console Edition - $15.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

DRAGON BALL THE BREAKERS - $19.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Serial Cleaner - $14.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The four Xbox Free Play Days titles are available now to install and try out. They will be accessible until this Sunday, July 16, at 11:59pm PT. As mentioned previously, only Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in for no extra cost. Don't forget that the Game Pass subscriptions recently received their first price increases too, though Microsoft did bring back the popular $1 trial offer alongside it.

