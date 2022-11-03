Xbox Free Play Days brings three titles with up to 90% discounts

This week, Microsoft is letting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members play three games for free. It’s also offering generous discounts of up to 90% off. The titles this week are Control, Serial Cleaner, and NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All. They’re available to play right now until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

To download and play the games, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and go to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. From there, head to the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection.

If you like any of the games, you can buy them with discounts of up to 90% off, the deals are as follows:

Control Standard Edition ( $29.99 SRP ) at 70% off: $8.99 (Free Play Days) Ultimate Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 60% off: $15.99

Serial Cleaner Standard Edition ( $14.99 SRP ) at 90% off: $1.49 (Free Play Days)

NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All Standard Edition ( $49.99 SRP ) at 20% off: $39.99 (Free Play Days)



Microsoft says that any increments you make to your Gamerscore or any achievements you earn will be retained on your account. If you ever decide to buy any of the games in the future, then you won’t have to earn these again. Be sure to check in next week to see what Microsoft makes available next time.

