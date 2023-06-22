Bethesda's Indiana Jones game is console exclusive on Xbox, no more PlayStation version

The legal battle between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard is now underway. It's only the first day and details are coming out rapidly about Xbox and PlayStation publishing deals. The latest report is shedding light on the Indiana Jones game incoming from Bethesda, and how it has become an Xbox platform exclusive release.

Bethesda's head of publishing Pete Hines confirmed that the game was originally planned for a multiplatform release internally, including Sony's PlayStation line, but the contract with Disney was amended after the Microsoft acquisition of ZeniMax Media and its studios. Following the change, the game is only releasing on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, plus across all Game Pass memberships, much like most Xbox Game Studios titles.

When asked about the reasons for this change in platforms, Hines had stated this is to streamline the development process, letting the team focus on fewer platforms for better testing purposes.

"The primary one in my view is what I said about reducing risk and trying to get to a degree of certainty," Hines added. "You’re dealing with a licensor who’s going to have a ton of feedback on what you’re making, add a lot of time to your schedule." As an example, Hines had also said during the hearing that Starfield, the upcoming Bethesda Game Studios RPG, would not meet the upcoming September launch date if a PlayStation version was also in development.

Unfortunately, not much is known about the Indiana Jones game yet. It was announced in early 2021 by Bethesda during Microsoft's final acquisition stages of ZeniMax, and no platforms were publicly revealed back then.

The Disney IP has been handed over to MachineGames to head the development, the studio known for its rebooted Wolfenstein FPS franchise. So far, no gameplay footage nor release date information have been announced yet. With the latest revelations from the hearing, we at least now know the platforms the game will be targeting.

