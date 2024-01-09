Xbox Direct showcase will have Indiana Jones gameplay and more next week

Microsoft is kicking off 2024 with a games showcase, offering Xbox fans a look at some of the projects its first-party studios are currently working on. The Developer_Direct is coming back for its second year later this week, with the presentation focusing on four major titles releasing in 2024.

The showcase will focus on MachineGames' Indiana Jones, Obsdian's Avowed, Ninja Theory's Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and Oxide Games' Ara: History Untold.

The Xbox Developer_Direct will kick off at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK on Thursday, January 18, across all major Xbox channels and social media portals. Like before, the presenters will be developers themselves, unveiling how the games are progressing and who are the teams currently working on them. Following the Direct, The Elder Scrolls Online team will stream a showcase for unveiling what's next for the hit MMO in 2024, which will include a new zone, storyline, and other features.

The XboxWire announcement describes the presentation like this:

"We’ll visit MachineGames in Sweden to check in on their Indiana Jones game, swing by Obsidian’s Irvine offices to see more from Avowed, head to Oxide Games’ Maryland home to learn about Ara: History Untold, and take a trip to Cambridge, England to see Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory."

The Indiana Jones title was first announced in 2021 by Bethesda, and last year, it was confirmed that the adventure game would be coming to Xbox and Windows PCs, skipping out on PlayStation. The first gameplay trailer from the highly-anticipated project will be unveiled at this Developer_Direct as well.

Unfortunately, fans will be waiting longer to see how Activision Blizzard's gaming lineup will fit into Xbox. Microsoft confirmed it will have no updates regarding the latest merger's games and assets in this showcase.

Last year, Hi-Fi Rush had a shadow drop during the Developer_Direct showcase, offering the widely well-received rhythm action experience to Xbox players as a surprise right away. We don't know if Microsoft is planning another drop like that for this year as well, but it's probably a good idea for Xbox fans to tune in and see what's in store.