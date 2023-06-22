Sony's Jim Ryan says Microsoft-Activision acquisition not aimed at Xbox exclusivity

​An email from Sony's PlayStation chief, Jim Ryan, has emerged, and it contradicts Sony's arguments against Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The email, presented by Microsoft's counsel, shows Ryan discussing the deal with a former Sony CEO and dismissing the notion that the acquisition is aimed at making games exclusive to Xbox.

According to the email, Ryan stated that it is not an exclusivity play. Microsoft thinks bigger than that and has the cash to make moves like this. He is also sure Sony will continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years.

This statement contradicts Sony's claims that they fear Microsoft could make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox or undermine the PlayStation versions of the game.

Ryan further expressed confidence in Sony's position, saying, "We have some good stuff cooking. I'm not complacent, I'd rather this didn't happen, but we'll be OK, we'll be more than OK." This suggests that Sony is prepared to face the challenges posed by Microsoft's acquisition and is confident in its ability to compete.

The dispute between the two giants initially included concerns about the competition in the Call of Duty market, as investigated by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). However, the CMA ultimately dropped the console concerns and blocked the deal due to concerns regarding competition in the cloud market.

However, the European Commission approved Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard with conditions. In contrast, the FTC's case primarily focuses on the potential harm of Microsoft transforming Activision games into Xbox exclusives across console, cloud gaming, and multi-game subscriptions.

Microsoft had initially offered three years of Call of Duty availability on PlayStation following the expiration of the current agreement between Activision and Sony. However, Ryan considered this offer "inadequate on many levels." Then, Microsoft proposed a 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation, which Sony has yet to accept.

Source: The Verge