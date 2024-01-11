"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" may be the title of the upcoming Bethesda game

It has been exactly three years since Bethesda announced a partnership with Lucasfilm Games to develop a brand-new game set in the Indiana Jones universe. We are just about to get the first gameplay reveal of this highly-anticipated project during the Xbox showcase happening next week, but a leak may have shed light on the game's name a little earlier than intended.

According to the details gathered by Twitter user Kurakasis, Lucasfilm has been registering domains for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle". This includes "indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com", "indianajones-and-the-great-circle.com", "indianajonesgreatcircle.com", and many others, as seen below:

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.com

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.net

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.us

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.asia

indianajonesthegreatcircle.com

indianajonesgreatcircle.com

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.online

indianajonesandthegreatcircle.ru

just in case they wanted to hide the registrant's details, here is the actual whois pic.twitter.com/cpy08ZjaIu — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) January 10, 2024

Kurakasis has also unearthed a trademark filed by Lucasfilm in Europe two years ago, which has "THE GREAT CIRCLE" as a video game-related listing.

The original announcement teaser for the Indiana Jones game also has a hint at circles being a key point in the game. A book titled Ancient Circle (by Todd Howard no less) is clearly seen in the first few seconds.

Other than MachineGames of Wolfenstein fame is developing this game, not much else is known about this upcoming Xbox platform-exclusive action-adventure project. While we will have to wait until Microsoft makes an official announcement to confirm what exactly will be the title of the game, there is a good chance of this happening next week.

Other than over 10-minutes of gameplay, Microsoft has confirmed information like "developer insights, including details about the game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure", will be unveiled at the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase.

Featuring multiple games like Avowed, Ara, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II in addition to Indiana Jones, the presentation kicks off on January 18. There may finally be release dates attached to some of these Xbox exclusive projects too.