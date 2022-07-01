Biden administration posthumously selects Steve Jobs for the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, has been posthumously selected for the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the Biden administration. The award will recognise Jobs’ contribution to the digital landscape with products such as the Mac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad as well as popular services such as iTunes which shook up how people consume music.

In a statement on the White House website, the administration explains why it chose Jobs to receive the award:

“Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.”

Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011, after contending with pancreatic cancer. One of last big product announcements from Apple, while he was leading the company, was the iPad. Tim Cook took over the position of CEO after Jobs stepped down and still holds the position today. The company has since released new major products such as the Apple Watch and HomePod.

There will be 16 other people getting the award including Denzel Washington and John McCain (posthumous). The awards will be presented at the White House on Thursday, July 7.