Bing Chat now has eight turns for each session; new Tone Selector options may still change

Microsoft added a bunch of new features in its recently launched Bing Chat service this week. However, the team is also making some small but important updates to its chatbot AI that it doesn't promote in a press release or blog post.

One of those new updates is a change in the number of turns users can make in single chat sessions. After Microsoft imposed a hard limit of five chat turns a couple of weeks ago, the company quickly expanded those limits to six turns. Now, online reports are coming in stating that users now can have eight chat turns for each Bing Chat turn selection. This was confirmed by Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, on his own Twitter account.

The daily chat limit of 100 turns is still in place, however, Parakhin hinted in another Twitter post that cap may remain for a while longer, stating, "And by now our daily limit is high enough, you really only run out if you are scraping or something."

Earlier this week, Microsoft rolled out the Bing Chat Tone toggle. It lets users switch how their questions are answered by the chatbot from three choices: Balanced, Precise, and Creative. However, that might not be the final setup for this feature. Jordi Ribas, the corporate vice president for Microsoft's Bing division, posted his own Twitter message, which stated in part, "We're debating whether to have two or three tones, so share your opinion after you use it."

We will keep an eye out for any more under-the-radar Bing updates and report on them if they seem significant.

